The A List's Ashlee Margolis opens up about 18-year career, conscious clothing brands

Ashlee Margolis is no stranger to the world of Hollywood. The fashion and PR guru founded her own firm, The A List, in 2001 and has been dominating the industry ever since. Wonderwall.com caught up with Ashlee at the Rothy's Conscious Cocktails event at her Beverly Hills home on Aug. 20. Keep reading to see what she had to say about her 18-year career, working with difficult celebs, her ever-evolving style and why conscious clothing brands are the future.