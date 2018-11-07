2018 People's Choice Awards nominees' best recent style moments

If there's one thing People's Choice Awards nominees know (besides acting, singing and dancing), it's fashion! In anticipation of the 2018 PCAs on Nov. 11, 2018, Wonderwall.com is walking the runway with our favorite nominees, starting with Lupita Nyong'o. The Oscar winner, whose film "Black Panther" is nominated for movie of the year, wore this shimmering pink organza Prada gown with oversized diamond hoop earrings to a Cannes Film Festival party in May. So chic! Keep reading to see more amazing recent style moments from this year's PCA nominees...

RELATED: Most affordable royal fashion