Fashion hits and misses for November 2016

It's that time again! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst style moments of the month, starting with Ariana Grande, who attended the NBC "Hairspray Live!" photocall in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 in this horrendous look. The pint-sized pop star drowned in these massive, wide-legged denim overalls paired with what seemed to be only a black bra underneath. Keep reading to see even more of the best and worst style moments from November 2016...

