See the 'Downton Abbey' cast's (very modern) movie press tour fashion

When fans picture the stars of "Downton Abbey," images of the hit PBS drama's actors and actresses wearing stunning period fashion from the 1910s and 1920s come to mind. But as the series' stars travel around Europe and the States promoting the new "Downton Abbey" movie, which hits theaters on Sept. 20, 2019, they've been showing off their very modern real-life style. Join Wonderwall.com as we drool over the press tour looks that franchise stars including Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Elizabeth McGovern (Lady Grantham) and Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) -- all seen here at the "Downton Abbey" film premiere in New York City on Sept. 16 -- have been delivering ahead of the movie's release...

RELATED: The best period fashion moments from "Downton Abbey"