Whitney Houston's 15 most iconic looks

Music legend Whitney Houston had a wardrobe almost as big and bold as her epic voice. She loved bright colors, sequins, sparkles and luxe furs. The "I Will Always Love You" singer tragically passed away from a drug-related accidental drowning on Feb. 11, 2012, at the age of 48. Now, five years later, we're flashing back to 15 of her most iconic looks from the beginning of her career in the late '80s onward... starting with this mustard yellow velvet crop top and light-wash jeans she wore with a colorful jacket encrusted with an array of gemstones for an appearance on the "Des O'Connor Show" in 1990. Keep reading for more glamorous Whitney...

