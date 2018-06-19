The BET Awards has brought excitement, thrills and surprises since its inception in 2001. In celebration of the 2018 BET Awards on June 24, Wonderwall.com is looking back at the most unforgettable moments of BET Awards past, starting with an iconic moment between Michael Jackson and James Brown. The two legendary singers shared the stage at the 2003 ceremony when Michael presented James with a lifetime achievement award. The Godfather of Soul and the King of Pop then busted a few incredible moves together as the crowd went wild. Truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment! Keep reading to see what other memorable moments have rocked past BET Awards ceremonies...

RELATED: Best jewelry from award season 2018