2019 MTV EMA Awards hits and misses

Music's biggest stars jetted over to Seville, Spain, for the 2019 MTV EMAs on Nov. 3. The red carpet was on fire, but not everyone was dressed to impress at the annual show. Wonderwall.com has all the best and worst looks of the night, starting with Halsey's. The "Bad at Love" singer was clad in some... er... interesting attire. Her floral wrap dress featured at least three separate fabrics, which sort of clashed together in an incredibly spectacular way.