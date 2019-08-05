Angelina Jolie reveals the key advice she gives her daughters, plus more news

Angelina Jolie reveals what she tells her daughters is 'the most important thing they can do'

Elle magazine's September 2019 edition brings attention to the glory of "wicked women," courtesy of a natural choice -- "Maleficent" star, Angelina Jolie. The actress, activist and mother of six penned an essay for the magazine's cover story, explaining her take on why, as she puts it, those who have historically been deemed "'wicked women' are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse ... who refuse to follow rules and codes they don't believe are best for themselves or their families ... who won't give up on their voice and rights, even at the risk of death or imprisonment or rejection by their families and communities." Angelina continues, "If that is wickedness, then the world needs more wicked women." She goes on to say that because women are often expected to "nurture" others, they're at risk of compromising their own needs, which can send them "offtrack." "It can be hard to take the time to ask ourselves who we truly want to be — not what we think other people will approve of or accept, but who we really are," she writes. "But when you listen to yourself, you can make the choice to step forward and learn and change." That idea informs the way Angelina raises her daughters, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne, too. "I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds," she writes. "You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong. There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."

