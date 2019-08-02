ICYMI

Jessica Alba's social media got hacked and more ICYMI news

Jessica Alba's social media accounts were hacked not once but twice this week. First, on July 28, the actress's Twitter was compromised -- someone started posting homophobic and pro-Hitler messages. Jessica soon took back control of the account. Then, on July 30, her Instagram was hacked. In that case, the person who gained access to her account posted several supportive messages for rapper YNW Melly, who's facing a double murder charge in Florida. The hacker asked for "just one percent" of the Honest Co. founder's multimillion-dollar fortune. One of the messages also said, "Nazi Germany is innocent."

