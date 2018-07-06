Stars who've been open about their fertility struggles

Starting a family doesn't come easy for everyone. Many people, including some of our favorite celebrities, have struggled with fertility issues and some stars have chosen to speak out about their experiences. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at a few of those stars, starting with Chrissy Teigen. The model went through multiple IVF treatments with husband John Legend by her side. "You hear stories about IVF working the first try. But you'll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times," Chrissy told The Cut in 2018. "Ours didn't work the first time, and it was devastating. You realize that a lot of it is luck, and you can't blame things on yourself." Chrissy and John eventually found success with IVF, welcoming adorable daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles in 2018. Keep reading to see which other celebs have shed light on their fertility struggles...

