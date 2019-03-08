Ben Affleck's on-again girlfriend Lindsay Shookus no longer drinks around him, plus more news

Lindsay Shookus no longer drinks around Ben Affleck: Report

Last week, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus made it clear they're on again when Lindsay accompanied Ben to the New York City premiere for his new Netflix film, "Triple Frontier." Among the things that are different this time around for the on-off pair, however, is Lindsay's firm plan of support when it comes to Ben's sobriety. Insiders tell Page Six "Lindsay doesn't drink around Ben" and "she isn't keeping alcohol in her home" as the two give their romance another try after it fizzled in August and Ben returned to rehab. "She is like his sober coach," says a source. Another attendee at Ben's premiere noticed Lindsay "made sure to not have any alcohol near him ... and she was making sure other people weren't drinking around him." When the two first started dating, their outings often included events where booze was plentiful such as premieres, red carpets and events connected to Lindsay's Emmy-winning producer role at "Saturday Night Live." "They drink coffee a lot — she encourages that instead of alcohol," says the Page Six source. Ben's also reportedly avoided the notoriously alcohol-centric "SNL" afterparties. "It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism," Ben recently said on "Today." "Being an alcoholic is part of my life — it's something I deal with. It doesn't have to subsume my whole identity, and be everything, but it is something that you have to work at."

