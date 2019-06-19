Beyonce's fans accuse Taylor Swift of ripping off Bey in new video, plus more news

Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' video looks an awful lot like Beyonce's 'Party' video, according to fans

Add a Beyonce rip-off claim to the growing din of skeptical responses to Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" video. Outlets ranging from the New York Times to Vox have already cast editorial side-eye at the celeb cameo-stuffed video, which shows Taylor alternately playing around at a trailer park and chilling on a pool float as she sings into the camera in a hot pink fur. In addition to those outlets' questions about the video's perceived, boastful nature and intrinsic elitism, fans are now suggesting Taylor may have not so subtlely borrowed a visual or two from Beyonce's 2011 video for the hit, "Party." That video shows Beyonce ... wearing a fur, chilling in a trailer park and yes, lounging on a pool float. "If Taylor Swift wants people to stop accusing her of ripping off Beyoncé, maybe she should quit ripping off Beyoncé," read one tweet. According to Page Six, the Twitter user was referring to previous critiques that blasted Taylor's drumline-centric Billboard Music Awards performance for copying Beyonce's Coachella concert. "Her whole 'above-ground pool party in a trailer park' vibe cribs a lot of shots from Bey's 'Party' video. This is just one example," the user added. Other Beyhive members quickly agreed and joined in. Page Six also points out, however, that when Bey's fans accused Taylor of stealing ideas from "Formation" for her "Look What You Made Me Do" video, the director shared indications Bey's video had actually mimicked parts of Taylor's "Bad Blood."

