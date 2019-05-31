Cardi B appears in court in hot pink Ferragamo and Chanel, plus more news

Cardi B appears in court in plunging, pink Ferragamo suit

Cardi B was reportedly due in court three hours before she finally arrived for a hearing on Friday, May 31. That may or may not have been because she was busy promoting her brand new song, "Press" on Instagram -- not to mention, matching her claw-length nails and towering stilettos to her pink Salvatore Ferragamo suit, which barely contained her chest. The hearing was in connection to a misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charge for her alleged order of an attack on two bartenders at a strip club last summer, according to the Daily Mail. The fight reportedly broke out because she believed at least one of the bartenders had slept with her husband, Offset. The rapper, who pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, was told the terms of her parole would continue as prosecutors pursue a grand jury presentation of the case. Though she said nothing during the hearing, she reportedly hugged a woman on the way out of the courtroom as fans followed her, trying to get photos of the star in her $4,790 suit and $7,300 Chanel bag. She's reportedly due back in court Aug. 9.

RELATED: Cardi B's best style moments