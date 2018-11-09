Kim Kardashian West meets with inmates, staff at San Quentin, plus more news

Kim Kardashian visited San Quentin shortly before evacuating her home

Kim Kardashian West had an eventful day on Thursday, Nov. 8. Prior to evacuating her family from their home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles due to wildfires, Kim was in northern California, meeting with employees and inmates of San Quentin State Prison, where two men on death row reportedly committed suicide over the weekend. TMZ reports the reality star's prison visit lasted "several hours," and may have been tied to her interest in the case of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, whom she's asked Gov. Jerry Brown to consider taking a second look at. Cooper was convicted of murdering four members of a family in 1985. The one survivor, however, has said it was not Cooper, who is African-American, but three white or Hispanic men who killed his family. Last month, Kim registered a plea for Cooper on social media, asking the governor to "add Kevin Cooper to your legacy of smart, fair and thoughtful criminal justice reforms." She met with Donald Trump at the White House one month earlier, where the two discussed prison reform and clemency issues. The meeting led to the president's decision to commute the sentence of a grandmother serving life in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

RELATED: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged, plus more news you may have missed this week