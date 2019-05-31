Ellen DeGeneres reveals heartbreaking abuse story and more ICYMI news

Personal reveal

Ellen DeGeneres claims she was sexual assaulted by her stepfather while she was teenager. The talk show host made the reveal on David Letterman's Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," claiming her mother married a "very bad man." Ellen claimed her stepfather fondled her breasts under the guise of checking for lumps. "It's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that," she said. "We [women] just don't feel like we're worthy, or we're scared to have a voice, and we're scared to say no ... That's the only reason I think it's important to talk about it because there's so many young girls and it doesn't matter how old you are." On Friday, Ellen's mom, Betty DeGeneres, broke her silence on the claims, stating, "I know now that one of the hardest things to do is speak up after being sexually abused," Betty said. "I love my daughter, and I wish I had the capacity to listen to her when she told me what happened." She continued, "I live with that regret, and I wouldn't want that for any other parent. If someone in your life has the courage to speak out, please believe them."

