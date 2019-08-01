Christina Anstead shows off her bump at 34 weeks, plus more news

Christina Anstead shares a pic of her bump at 34 weeks

Christina Anstead is almost done with her Instagram Story baby bump updates now that her first child with Ant Anstead is just a month away from his due date. The "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast" star has been dutifully sharing selfies of her progress since she announced she was pregnant not long after her honeymoon. In the latest post, taken at 34 weeks and published via People, she smiles as she gazes down at her belly in a two-piece. "This week, the baby is the size of a coconut," she noted. Christina, 36, also showed followers a new ultrasound pic. In the image, the baby can be seen shielding his eyes with one hand. "No photos please," Christina joked in a caption on the image. The little guy will be the youngest of a mixed family that also includes Christina's kids with ex, Tarek El Moussa, Brayden, 3½, and Taylor, 8, plus 40-year-old Ant's son, Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

