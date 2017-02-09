Chris Evans and Jenny Slate split, plus more celebrity romance updates

The course of true love never did run smooth! And nowhere is that more true than in Hollywood. With Valentine's Day less than a week away, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celebrity love stories of late, starting with this sad news: Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have parted ways after less than a year together. "It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends," a source told Us Weekly. The duo were first linked in May 2016 and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her film "The Secret Life of Pets" the following month. Now keep reading for more romance updates!

