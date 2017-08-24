Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are trying to save their marriage, plus more romance updates

Another week, another batch of romance updates... Things might not be over for one of America's favorite couples after all! According to an Aug. 24th report from Life & Style, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are secretly working on their relationship. A source told the mag, "It's the first time they've ever been in counseling together and it only happened after they split. They have committed to it. They are trying to keep the pressure low by doing it out of the spotlight, but there is still a lot of love between them." The source continued, "It's been very intense, with Anna discussing how she feels isolated with Chris gone so much of the time and her career taking a backseat." While Anna currently stars on "Mom" on CBS, Chris' career has recently ignited with him taking the lead in several major Hollywood franchises. "Chris gets frustrated because Anna is in the industry too and knew the commitments involved when she married him," the source added. Chris and Anna announced on Aug. 6 that they were separating, news that rocked entertainment circles. No one wants to see eight years of marriage go down the drain, so here's hoping! Now keep reading for more celeb love life updates this week...

