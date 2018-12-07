A guide to the 2019 Golden Globe nominees' significant others

We know all of the 2019 Golden Globe nominees are lucky professionally, but are they lucky in love too? Before we see the statuettes get handed out on Jan. 6, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the significant others of this year's crop of potential award winners. From an actor who has been married for 40 years to an actress who just welcomed her first child with a new hubby, let's see which nominated entertainers are attached. First up is Darren Criss, who will soon be a married man! The "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" star certainly had a busy 2018. Besides playing Andrew Cunanan on the hit FX project and picking up a nomination for best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie for his work, Darren proposed to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier. She works behind the scenes in Hollywood as a TV writer and producer. Keep reading to see more of the nominees' other halves!

RELATED: Biggest celebrity love life stories of 2018