How Jennifer Aniston is doing after her split, plus more news

'Friends' alum says he's sure Jennifer Aniston is 'doing fine' after split

At least one person from Jennifer Aniston's past suspects the actress is taking her split from Justin Theroux in stride. "I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing OK right now," Matt LeBlanc told The Sun this week. "She's a big girl." Jennifer and Justin announced last week that they'd called time on their relationship after three years of marriage and seven years together, saying in a joint statement that they remained "best friends" when they broke up at the end of 2017. Even among Jen's "Friends" pals, it seems folks aren't taking sides, either. Courteney Cox was spotted having drinks with a group that included Justin last month. Courteney helped her longtime BFF Jen celebrate her birthday shortly after that in early February. (Justin skipped the birthday celebration.) The logistics of the pair's split appears to be relatively uncomplicated, too. A new report from the Daily Mail indicates Jen will likely be legally able to keep the eight-carat, emerald-cut diamond engagement ring Justin gave her. They also reportedly kept their real estate properties separate after they wed.

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2017