Phaedra Parks is fired, Richard Simmons is suing and more ICYMI news

Phaedra Parks was fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after spreading a lie about her co-stars that involved date rape allegations. Phaedra had perpetuated a rumor that indicated that co-stars Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug Porsha Williams and and take advantage of her sexually. Everything came to a head at a "RHOA" reunion show that aired on May 7 when Phaedra was forced to confess that she'd spread the gossip. Phaedra said she was merely repeating what she had heard. Bravo felt the behavior was out of line and gave her the boot. Kandi said on May 8 that she hasn't ruled out legal action against Phaedra.

