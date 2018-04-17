Jessica Biel isn't ready to expand her brood... when it comes to dogs, anyway!

Finding time for self-care is challenging for everyone -- even A-list actresses! Take Jessica Biel, for example: Between supporting husband Justin Timberlake on the road, raising their son and producing the second season of her hit USA Network drama "The Sinner," the Golden Globe nominee has to work hard to pen-in (no pencil!) me-time on her calendar. Wonderwall.com caught up with the actress-producer as she promoted American Express's "Live Life" campaign -- which is all about making time for the little things that enrich life -- and got the scoop on her favorite way to splurge on herself, why the Biel-Timberlake clan isn't ready for a puppy after saying goodbye to their three beloved dogs and more! Keep reading for the highlights from our chat...

