Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday with Courteney Cox and more of her closest friends, plus more news

Courteney Cox, more famous friends help Jennifer Aniston ring in her 51st birthday

At one point in Interview magazine's March cover story, Sandra Bullock says Jennifer Aniston has "a way of pushing joy and positivity" into the worlds of those around her. That probably explains all the love that was flowing Jen's way on her 51st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The newly minted SAG Award winner kicked off the day with a flurry of tributes on Instagram, including funny posts from her ex Justin Theroux, who shared a pic of Jen looking like she's about to take down Hulk Hogan ("grabbing 2020 like ...," he captioned the shot) and Ellen DeGeneres, who joked that she'd see the birthday girl later at "the slumber party," adding that "Portia bought Mad Libs." On Tuesday evening, Jennifer headed to a small dinner party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where she was joined by writer/producer Molly McNearny, Kevin Nealon, Chace Crawford, according to People and TMZ. The birthday girl's longtime bestie Courteney Cox was there as well, as was jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who clutched her pal Courteney's hand as they headed out after dinner. If Jen's "Morning Show" costar and co-producer Reese Witherspoon made it to the get-together, she kept a low profile. But Reese did send her love out on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair squeezing one another. "Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟," she wrote in the post. "I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️."

