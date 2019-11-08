Jennifer Aniston looks amazing in a makeup-free selfie, plus more news

Jennifer Aniston is flawless in makeup-free selfie

Jennifer Aniston has truly been winning the Instagram game since she joined the social media platform on Oct. 15. And in another envy-worthy move, "The Morning Show" actress posted this makeup-free selfie to promote her show's new episode becoming available. "Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY 👏🏼)," she captioned this flawless pic. We don't know about you, but we'd be thrilled if Instagram released a Jennifer Aniston-inspired filter!