Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017.

Up Next

Up Next NYC Beauty

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017.

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser