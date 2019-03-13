Kim Kardashian West debuts icy blue hair a la Kylie Jenner, plus more news

Kim Kardashian debuts blue mermaid hair

Is Kim Kardashian West having a Kylie Jenner moment? A new photo posted to her Instagram along with a mermaid Emoji shows Kim getting a new 'do . As the Internet has collectively pointed out, the ice blue shade she's going for is a longtime fave of her little sister's, particularly when paired with long hair. (For those of you keeping score at home, Kylie's dabbled in blue locks on and off since at least 2015, according to Cosmo.) Meanwhile, the gray matter beneath Kim's newly blue locks appears quite focused on news coming out of the California Governor's Mansion. On Wednesday, March 13, Kim retweeted multiple headlines about Gavin Newsom's decision to temporarily end the death penalty in California, adding applause Emojis to show her support for the move. Kim, who's been advocating for prisoners' rights with a good margin of success over the past year, spent much of Tuesday night tweeting about the death penalty. "For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system. I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice - including two death penalty cases," she wrote in one post. "I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty," she continued. "And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed ... I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice." Before signing off for the evening, Kim added: "I do not believe that a civilized society can claim to be a leader in the world as long as its government continues to sanction the premeditated and discriminatory execution of its people."

RELATED: Celebrity hair transformations of 2019