Kourtney Kardashian would gladly stop the camera from rolling on her life, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian still sounds shocked "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has had the success it's had even all these years later. "I just didn't really think about it. I never thought it was going to become this thing, but everything just happened so quickly from when we shot the sizzle reel or whatever. It got green lit straight away," she says in Paper magazine's new cover story. She's even considered getting out of the spotlight — and not just for a vacation. "I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away," she muses. "No one will ever see me again...I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came.' We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas." Asked how she'd feel if there were no cameras in her life suddenly? "I would be very happy," she says, "...I would be very happy."