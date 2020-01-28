Kylie Jenner reveals new details about Stormi's birth, plus more news

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi was born earlier than planned

With her daughter, Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday just around the corner on Saturday, Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner's feeling a bit nostalgic. In a since-deleted video on her Instagram Story this week, the 22-year-old makeup guru revealed to fans for the first time that she had to be induced to go into labor. After asking fans if they wanted a whole YouTube video about her "labor, delivery and pregnancy," she shared that she "actually got induced," according to the Daily Mail. "I thought I was gonna have her on the second ... and she came early," Kylie continued. "They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys." Before signing off, Kylie, whose next makeup line is dubbed the Stormi Collection in honor of her little one, tells her toddler, "Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be 2!" The Stormi Collection debuts this weekend.

