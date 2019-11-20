Lori Loughlin is 'breaking down' over potential jail time, plus more news

Lori Loughlin is struggling as she faces jail time: report

Lori Loughlin is reportedly "breaking down" over the prospect she could go to prison. "She truly feels at her very worst," a source told ET this week after a judge signed off on the not guilty pleas she and her husband entered regarding new bribery charges in their college admissions scandal. "People are coming out in support of her lately but she is afraid to open up. She's concerned if she talks to the wrong people that her opinions will get out and somehow affect the case." says ET's source. The update comes after a potential arraignment for Lori and Mossimo Giannulli on Wednesday, Nov. 20, was canceled by the judge's sign-off on the couple's claims they are not culpable for "a conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery," according to Page Six. The new charges are in addition to the fraud and money laundering charges in which the two previously pleaded not guilty. The bribery charge was added by prosecutors to 11 parents who pleaded not guilty when they were accused of cheating to get their kids into college. Prosecutors claim the former "Fuller House" star and designer paid $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as rowing recruits despite their never having participated in the sport. Felicity Huffman was among the parents who pleaded guilty from the outset. She has already completed her short jail sentence and is now working her way through her mandated community service hours. Lori, meanwhile, is struggling, according to ET, whose source adds that, "Those closest to her are devastated because she has been a good person to them and know she could be facing jail time because of very poor judgment. Her friends are supporting her and keep reminding her if she does time behind bars she will get through this." Those positive character assessments could come in handy, too. Newsweek recently quoted a legal expert who believes Lori and Mossimo's whole case could come down to "how the picture is painted and how the jury sees them." The lawyer added: "Jurors are going to have to give this person, who submitted pictures and paid $500,000 the benefit of the doubt that she didn't understand it would guarantee her daughters' admission."

