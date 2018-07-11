Bruce Willis's life in pictures
It's been three decades since "Die Hard" debuted on July 15, 1988. Bruce Willis starred in the action flick -- which spawned four sequels -- as John McClane, an NYPD officer who confronts German terrorists at his estranged wife's office Christmas party. In honor of the film's 30th anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the star's life in pictures. Keep reading to relive the highlights of Bruce's life caught on camera...
