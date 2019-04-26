Taylor Swift drops a new song, plus more news ICYMI

Her big announcement

Following a mysterious 13-day countdown on social media, Taylor Swift revealed her big news at midnight on April 26 when she dropped a new song titled "ME!" as well as a video for the track, which also features Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco. Hours later, Taylor took to Instagram to confirm something she hints at in the video: She has a new cat! The male furball joins her beloved female felines, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.

