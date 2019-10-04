Stacey Dash is arrested for domestic violence and more celeb news this week ICYMI

Arrested

Former "Clueless" star and Fox News contributor Stacey Dash was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at her home in Florida on Sept. 29. According to reports and Stacey's 911 call, she got into an argument with her husband of 18 months, Jeffrey Marty, and his daughters. According to police, things got physical and Jeffrey ended up with scratch marks on his arm. Stacey has claimed that "any aggressiveness on her part was in self-defense" and argues that Jeffrey attempted to choke her first. She also said he and his daughters colluded to get her arrested. Stacey pleaded not guilty and has requested a public defender, indicating she's indigent and can't afford a lawyer. Her husband bailed her out of jail on Sept. 30.

RELATED: Celebrity mug shots