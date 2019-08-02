Leslie Mann pokes fun at daughter Iris on Instagram, plus more news

Leslie Mann criticizes daughter on Instagram

The Apatow-Mann family continues to make us laugh! Leslie Mann took to Instagram to critique her 16-year-old daughter Iris Apatow on her recent makeup look. "Under eye concealer too light," the actress commented on July 30. "[Kisses], mom," she added. The teen commented back on the photo of herself and her 21-year-old sister Maude Apatow, writing, "A text would have been nice." (Director Judd Apatow is the girls' father.) The 47-year-old actress wasn't the only noteworthy commenter on the post. Coco Arquette, whose parents are David Arquette and Courteney Cox, also chimed in, defending Iris. "U look WELL RESTED," the teen wrote.

