Angelina Jolie's life as a mom

By Wonderwall Editors

Angelina Jolie wears plenty of different hats: She's an Oscar-winning actress, a special envoy for the United Nations and the lucky lady who won Brad Pitt's heart. But her most notable achievement thus far is being a devoted mother to six vivacious, globe-trotting kids. Click through as Wonderwall celebrates Angie's 39th birthday on June 4 by taking a look back at her life as a supermom.

RELATED: Hollywood's most stylish moms

Angelina Jolie stepped out with her newly adopted son, Maddox, for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on June 27, 2002.