Suri Cruise, 12, steps out in a $900 Burberry coat, plus more news

Suri Cruise shows off her fashion sense in $900 worth of Burberry

On Wednesdays, we wear pink -- and Burberry. OK, to be fair, it was a Thursday when Katie Holmes' lookalike daughter, Suri Cruise, stepped out with two girlfriends in New York City. But all three girls were definitely rocking some serious rose tones as they chatted, huddled around a phone and finally hailed a cab and jumped into it. For 12-year-old Suri, whose dad is Tom Cruise, pink day meant a pink-tinged dress with flowers, pink ballet flats and a pink clutch, all topped off with a pink Burberry trench coat that retails for no less than $900, according to the New York Post. Nothing but the best for a kid whose been giving her famous mom fashion advice since age 4 ...

RELATED: Jamie Foxx designed a custom fragrance for Katie Holmes