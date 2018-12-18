Ariana Grande explains her upside down Christmas tree, plus more news

Ariana Grande explains her upside down Christmas tree

"Sometimes life just be upside down." That's how Ariana Grande explained why she hung her Christmas tree with the stump in the air this year when TMZ caught up with her in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The singer recently shared a video on social media that showed the tree -- decorated with glowing lights by a pile of Santa-ready stockings -- hanging the wrong direction from the ceiling, an apt representation of where anyone's head might be after the year Ariana's had. Though she released a hit album, "Sweetener," and hit single, "Thank U, Next," in 2018, she also said struggled with the death of her friend and ex, Mac Miller. Over the weekend, Ariana's Twitter exchange with Kanye West made its way to her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, who defended Kanye, rather than Ariana. He later posted a disturbing message about not wanting to be on this earth anymore that prompted a wellness check from the NYPD. Ariana attempted to go see him at 30 Rock before "Saturday Night Live" began, but he reportedly would not see her.

