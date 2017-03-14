SXSW 2017: Celebrities attend South by Southwest

The stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of Texas now that SXSW 2017 is officially underway! Wonderwall.com has the best photo of celebs who took over Austin for the annual celebration of film, music and digital media, starting with Charlize Theron, who attended the premiere of "Atomic Blonde" on March 12. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: Books becoming movies in 2017