Tom Hiddleston bristles when asked about Taylor Swift, plus more news

With "Kong: Skull Island" heading to theaters this week, Tom Hiddleston is in the final promotional stretch for the film; we're guessing he couldn't be happier. A number of "Kong" interviews have waded into "what happened with you and Taylor Swift" territory, and Tom's recent chat with the Telegraph was no different. Asked if he regretted "the publicity and gossip the romance engendered," he reportedly responded "testily." "What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this, if that's alright," he said (via E! News). After some thought he offered: "I'm just thinking about this. Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate." The actor also addressed his highly publicized, three-month relationship with Taylor in the March edition of GQ, explaining that he refuses to "live in fear of what people might say." While he thinks "Taylor is an amazing woman" who is "generous and kind and lovely," he reminded GQ that "a relationship always takes work … and it's not just the limelight, it's everything else." "Kong: Skull Island" opens Friday, March 10.

