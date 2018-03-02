Why did Kelly Ripa really come to Ryan Seacrest's defense? Plus, more news

How does Kelly Ripa really feel about the sexual misconduct allegations Ryan Seacrest is facing?

If Kelly Ripa was really taking an intentional dig at her "Live!" costar, Ryan Seacrest's sexual misconduct allegations earlier this week, she seemed to want to make up it the next day. "I cannot wait to see you there [at the Oscars]. I am very excited," Kelly told Ryan on Thursday, March 1, amid controversy over his upcoming red carpet gig for E! at the awards show. "I just want you to know, you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you," she added. "Speaking on behalf of all of us here, I know what an easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day." The kind words came after Kelly made what seemed like snide comment about putting Ryan's shoes back on for him -- following his former stylist's allegations that he sexually harassed her with behavior including allegedly shoving her head near his crotch when she was tying his shoes. While Kelly seemed ready to back Ryan's Oscar appearance no matter what in spite of her jab, some insiders say her pro-Ryan cheerleading isn't necessarily coming from her heart. "Kelly doesn't want to risk anything happening to 'Live' ... She is understandably livid because it could potentially f--- up her show," a source tells the New York Post. A second insider chimed in: "They oversell their friendship ... Her reputation is rolled up in this — this is her show. For Kelly, there's not a Plan B. She has to make a decision and rally around him." Although reps for Ryan and Kelly did not comment, a third source dismissed the possibility that there's any tension between them about the sexual misconduct allegations, which E! had already cleared him of when they became public. (Ryan has strongly denied all of the allegations made by the stylist, saying she was making a money grab.) "He's one of her closest friends, and they're very protective of each other," the third source told the Post. "They've known each other for years and talk about everything ... it's been a tough week." According to the tab, some publicists plan to have their clients avoid Ryan on the red carpet this weekend. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal, the parent company of E!, which will feature Ryan, is said to have gone into "crisis mode" about their star reporter's potential reception. The Oscars telecast airs Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST.

