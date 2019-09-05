Why Kelly Clarkson became 'bitter' after winning 'Idol,' plus more news

Kelly Clarkson admits she became bitter after winning 'Idol'

This week marks the seventeenth anniversary of Kelly Clarkson's "American Idol" win. As she looks ahead to the premiere of her first talk show on Monday, Sept. 9 and her return to "The Voice" as a coach this fall, the singer tells USA Today she's very much the "same person" she was back then, albeit with a "busier schedule." "That's actually very true for right now," she says. "I'm the same kid that was on 'Idol.' Obviously, I'm now a mother and a wife and there's different things in my life I've progressed with. But the core of me is still the same chick you saw on 'Idol.' I have a very normal life, other than my jobs." In some ways, she adds, the "jobs" she has today tend to reflect what she learned from the "Idol" win that catapulted her to stardom. "The first three years of my career was me just paying for winning a talent show," she says, admitting that some artists were nasty towards her and members of the music industry often dismissed her even though some of those same people are now judges and coaches on today's TV talent shows. "I got real bitter. I was just looking for anyone to talk to who knew what I was going through. And that's why I like to do that for artists on 'The Voice,'" she explains. "It's actually healed that bitterness I used to carry, being able to be that for somebody else." And while she admits she hated some of what she was contractually obligated to do after winning "Idol," like appear in a movie about it, she says she still "loved" being on the show -- and even plans to host an "Idol" judges reunion with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

