Most buzzed about movies from 2017

When it came to movies, studios gave us a little bit of everything this year, including new and old superhero legends, historical biographies, terrifying thrillers, raucous comedies and some pretty sensational box office flops. As 2017 draws to a close, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the films we couldn't stop talking about... starting with one we spent half the year anxiously anticipating, "Thor: Ragnarok." Thankfully, this flick did not disappoint. Starring Chris Hemsworth as our beloved Thor with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as the Hulk and Cate Blanchett debuting as Hela, the goddess of death, the movie is a nonstop adventure that has already proven to be a contender for top-grossing film of the year. In its first 10 days, it pulled in more than $650 million worldwide and is still going strong (just like Thor). Keep reading to see the rest of the films that made our list...

RELATED: Stars who attended the premier of "Thor: Ragnarok"