Rom-com leading ladies ranked

Rebel Wilson's romantic comedy "Isn't It Romantic" hits theaters this Valentine's Day Eve -- Feb. 13, 2019! But before we grab our date and head to the theater to see Rebel (and co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine and more), Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the leading ladies who came before her and ranking our very favorites. Did yours make the list? Keep reading to find out!

RELATED: The best movie love stories ranked