ICYMI: The week in music for March 3-9

R. Kelly explodes during CBS interview, faces new rape accusations in Detroit

R. Kelly erratically defended himself against allegations that he sexually assaulted and abused girls and women during a March 5 interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning." The embattled R&B singer claimed that all his accusers are lying before breaking down in tears during their 80-minute sit-down. "Thirty years of my career and you try to kill me?!" he yelled at the camera, insisting he's broken no laws when it comes to women. "This isn't about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it!" he also claimed. Hours later, he was jailed in Chicago for failure to pay $161,000 in child support. On March 6, the Detroit Police Department announced that R. Kelly is under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2001.

