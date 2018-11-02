ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj call a truce amid feud

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have decided to play nice for now. The rappers, who have been at odds since their New York Fashion Week fight in September, settled their differences on Oct. 29. "Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out. We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore," Nicki tweeted. "Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you." Cardi posted a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram, writing "@Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!" Their truce comes just hours after the two went at each other on Instagram and on Nicki's radio show, "Queen Radio."

