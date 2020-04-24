ICYMI: The week in music news for April 19-25, 2020

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey and more unite for New Jersey pandemic benefit concert

New Jersey's biggest names came together to help raise money to aid in the COVID-19 crisis on April 22. Stars like Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Halsey, Sza, Bon Jovi, Chelsea Handler and more took the stage from home during "Jersey 4 Jersey" to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. "We're here tonight dedicated to our health care workers and all of those who lost loved ones who are suffering and dying from this terrible disease right here, right now, in our beloved state," Bruce said. The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which was founded by first lady Tammy Murphy, seeks to help state organizations get resources to vulnerable communities.

