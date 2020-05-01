ICYMI: The week in music news for April 26-May 2, 2020

Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion release charity "Savage" remix

Leave it to Beyonce to make the biggest song on the internet today even bigger by adding her presence. Queen B shocked fans on April 29 when she joined rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of Meg's hit "Savage." (The song was already a viral success before Beyonce's remix due to its popularity on TikTok.) Megan hopped on Instagram to share her excitement, saying, "I'm literally crying. Being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this s--- means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @Beyonce OUT NOW!" The proceeds from the "Savage" remix will go to Bread of Life, a disaster relief organization working to provide meals to Houston families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans -- including some celebs -- have praised the song online, with Kerry Washington tweeting, "I didn't think this song could get any better….enter @Beyonce! AND the proceeds will benefit Bread of Life's Houston COVID-19 relief efforts!"

