ICYMI: The week in music for June 10-16

CMA Fest stadium concert highlights from Nashville

The 2018 CMA Fest was filled with unexpected and exciting moments, including Luke Bryan's fan-boy acknowledgment of country legend Randy Travis, who was seated in front of the stage, during his concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on June 10. Other spectacular moments included Old Dominion's rock star performance, Blake Shelton's do-over after mic trouble, Carrie Underwood's sparkling "Cry Pretty" moment and "American Idol" alum Lauren Alaina's No. 1 duet with Kane Brown, "What Ifs."

