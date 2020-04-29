Celebs Revealed

Cast members of Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood' series revealed

In celebration of the May 1, 2020, release of Ryan Murphy's latest project, the Netflix limited series "Hollywood," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the actors and actresses bringing the show's characters to life. "Hollywood" reimagines what Hollywood's Golden Age would look like if actors and filmmakers from marginalized communities were to dismantle the film industry's unfair biases. Keep reading for more...

