ICYMI: Biggest TV news of January 2020

"The Bachelor" announces new spinoff

Are you ready for another "The Bachelor" spinoff? Well, ready or not, come April, ABC will be premiering its latest series in the franchise: "The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart." On the show, 20 single men and women will try to find love -- with a twist: It's all through music. The couples that commit will go through musical challenges that will even include live performances judged by famous singers. Sign us up!

