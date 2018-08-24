ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 19-25

"The Big Bang Theory" to end at conclusion of Season 12 in May 2019

CBS announced on Aug. 22 that "The Big Bang Theory" will end at the conclusion of the upcoming 12th season in May 2019. According to Deadline, it will rank as the longest running multi-camera series in television history with a record-breaking 279 episodes. "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close," Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement. Season 12 of the sitcom debuts on Sept. 24.

RELATED: Things you might not know about the stars of "The Big Bang Theory"